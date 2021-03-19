Hanoi leader welcomes US, RoK ambassadors
Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on March 19 received US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.
Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh (6th, left) and US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink (5th, left) at the reception (Photo:hanoimoi.com.vn)
During the meeting, Anh highlighted the Vietnam – US relationship, and expressed his joy at the flourishing relations between Hanoi and US localities.
For his part, Kritenbrink affirmed that the US pledges to become a close partner with Vietnam, as well as cooperate with Hanoi in many fields.
He informed that the US’s Peace Corps programme in Vietnam will be implemented in the time to come.
The same day, the Hanoi leader also hosted a reception for Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan, during which the two sides discussed how to promote the bilateral cooperation.
The RoK diplomat proposed organizing a dialogue between the municipal authorities and RoK enterprises to seek measures for further fostering cooperation.
Agreeing with the proposal, Anh said he hopes the ambassador will give his support for creating links between the two sides’ enterprises and for the sharing of experience and transfer of technologies in the areas that Hanoi is interested in such as urban transport, environmental protection and water resources management.
The Hanoi leader appreciated the RoK’s support for Hanoi in building smart cities, and assigned relevant agencies to continue coordinating with the RoK side in the field in the time to come.
Hanoi will focus on accelerating administrative reform, removing difficulties, and creating favourable conditions for foreign enteprises, including those from the RoK, to expand invest in the capital city, he said./.