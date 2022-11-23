Hanoi leaders meet int'l guests attending WPC's 22nd Assembly
Leaders of Hanoi on November 23 hosted a reception for nearly 100 delegates to the ongoing 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC).
Welcoming the guests, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Ha Minh Hai said that the hosting of the WPC Assembly for the first time shows the reputation and role of Vietnam in global efforts for peace.
This is a chance for countries to exchange and uphold the role and value of peace as well as the responsibility of all international community members in maintaining global peace, stability and security.
He took the occasion to spread the image of Hanoi as a City for Peace and a dynamic city on its development process.
He said that over the years, the capital city of Hanoi has been a bright spot in people-to-people diplomacy, adding that the city is determined to expand, enhance and promote its external relations to gather the support of international friends and partners for its development, and contribute to the progressive movement of the world people.
Ilda Figuereido, member of the WPC Executive Board and Chairwoman of the Portuguese Council for Peace, affirmed the support for Vietnam and Hanoi in particular.
Peace-loving countries always want to cooperate with Vietnam to maintain world peace, for a fair and just world order, she stated.
The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council is taking place from November 20-26 in Hanoi and Quang Ninh./.