Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Grand ceremony marks 100th birthday of late PM Vo Van Kiet A grand ceremony commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet (1922-2008) took place on November 23 in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long – the late leader’s native place.

Politics Ambassador stresses significance of NA Chairman’s visit to Philippines Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Hoang Huy Chung has described National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to the archipelago nation from November 23 to 25 as a significant milestone in bilateral ties.

Politics Vietnam attends international seminar on East Sea in Moscow A delegation of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) led by its Vice President and General Secretary Tran Cong Phan attended an international seminar on the East Sea held in Moscow, Russia, on November 22.