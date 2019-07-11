At the workshop (Source: VNA)

- Experience of Japan in developing public transport network was shared at a workshop in Hanoi on July 10.The event was jointly held by the municipal Department of Transport, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Michinori Holdings Group of Japan and the Hanoi Transport Corp (Hanoi Transerco).At the event, Japanese experts hailed Hanoi’s efforts in improving the public transport system, while pointing out difficulties and challenges facing the city in reducing traffic congestion and accidents.They shared experience in building transport infrastructure, designing and placing bus interchange, towards creating comfortable and convenient traffic space and saving travel time for people.They stressed the need for the municipal authorities and transport businesses to enhance cooperation in making transport plans and promoting the use of public transport.-VNA