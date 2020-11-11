From Hanoi along the coast toward Ho Chi Minh City, there is an amazing route of over 700 miles that takes riders along perfect sandy beaches and beautiful coastlines, it said. On the list, Hanoi is on the ninth place.

“Cycling culture is extremely strong in Vietnam, and residents are often to be seen on their bikes whether they’re commuting to work or riding around for fun,” the article wrote.

Besides Vietnam's capital city, Langkawi city of Malaysia has been the second Asian one that made it to the MapQuest’s list

Portland (Oregon) led the top 10 cities.

MapQuest was launched in 1996 as a commercial web mapping service and it has become popular among travel lovers around the world./.

VNA