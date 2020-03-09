Business BIDV clears bad debts at VAMC The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has cleared all non-performing loans it had previously sold to the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC), the bank’s Chairman Phan Duc Tu said.

Business MoIT extends safeguard measure application on imposed fertiliser The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to extend the safeguard measure on imported monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers.

Business EVFTA to boost Vietnam’s growth in long term: GSO head The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), scheduled to become effective in July, will help improve Vietnam’s business and investment climate and boost its institutional reform, thus contributing to fostering its growth in a long term, according to an official.

Business PetroVietnam exceeds two-month exploitation target The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its exploitation in the first two months of 2020 exceeded the set plan by 11.5 percent.