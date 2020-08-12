

Hanoi (VNA) - Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said on August 12 that the capital hopes to expand cooperation with its Cambodian counterpart Phnom Penh.



During a working session with Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth, Hue highlighted the long-lasting friendship and comprehensive and effective cooperation between the two countries, expressing his belief that Hanoi-Phnom Penh relations will be even stronger in the time to come.



He suggested the ambassador and the embassy further promote investment cooperation between the two localities and create favourable conditions for enterprises from Hanoi in particular and Vietnam in general to effectively invest and operate in Cambodia.



Hanoi will continue enhancing the exchange of delegations, investment cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges through the Party and fatherland front channels with Phnom Penh and other Cambodian localities, Hue said.



It is willing to support and facilitate the activities of the embassy and Cambodian investors in the city, he added.



For his part, the ambassador praised the achievements of Vietnam and Hanoi in curbing the spread of COVID-19.



He thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people for medical supplies presented to his country in recent times, saying they have contributed significantly to its efforts to fight the disease.



He said he hopes Phnom Penh and Hanoi as well as the two countries will soon resume trade once the pandemic is under control.



According to the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment, the capital is home to four projects from Cambodian companies with investment totaling 1.46 million USD. Thirty-four projects worth about 825 million USD from Hanoian enterprises, meanwhile, have been granted investment licenses in Cambodia, primarily in the fields of construction, trade, transport, mining, agriculture, and forestry./.