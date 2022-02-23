Hanoi maintains flexible measures to fight COVID-19
Hanoi authorities continue to implement measures to help its people safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, and follow the policy of decentralisation by assigning the right to carry out pandemic prevention and control for districts and towns, as the number of new infections in the capital city is on an upward trend.
Secretaries of Party Committees and chairpersons of People's Committees of districts and towns are assigned to directly instruct and take responsibility for reviewing and improving medical capacity at the grassroots level, and make thorough preparations to avoid passiveness and overloading as new infections may rise in the coming days.
Authorities of the districts and towns are also requested to direct the grassroots political system to continue improving the quality of pandemic prevention and control, applying technology in patient treatment and support, and strengthening the role of community COVID-19 prevention and control groups.
According to the municipal Department of Health, in the 24 hours to 6pm on February 22, the current largest outbreak of Vietnam recorded 6,860 new cases, including 1,977 community-infected ones.
The city is treating over 78,000 patients, over 95 percent of whom are mild and asymptomatic.
Over 99 percent of those aged from 12 in the city have received at least two doses of vaccine against COVID-19./.