Society Government urges issuance of cards for vehicles to use e-toll collection service Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a document requesting ministries, sectors and localities to urgently issue identification cards for vehicles to use non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) service.

Society Special art programme held to tribute army doctors Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with Ho Chi Minh Television Station, has organised a special art programme to honour army doctors who were on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and those who joined UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

Society Da Nang fishermen start fishing after Tet Many fishing vessels owned by fishermen in the central city of Da Nang have headed to sea to resume fishing after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Nearly 79 percent of students return to school As of February 22 afternoon, 78.86 percent of total students across the country have resumed face-to-face learning, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.