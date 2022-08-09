Hanoi makes efforts to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh on August 9 signed a dispatch asking localities across the city to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination among local residents.
Medical staff give COVID-19 vaccine shots to students of Ha Huy Tap secondary school in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Along with speeding up the work on students in local schools in line with the Ministry of Health’s guidance, the localities were requested to complete it among the children between 5 and 12 years olds in August.
They were also asked to finalise the administration of the third and fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to adults soon and hasten the injection of the third dose among the people aged from 12 to 18.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)At the same time, the dispatch underlined the need to finish the vaccination for prioritised groups as soon as possible.
To this end, the city rolls out a number of measures to expand the vaccination coverage, including strengthening communications on the benefits of vaccination, enhancing the sense of responsibility of leaders of People’s Committees of districts and towns in preventing the resurgence of the pandemic, and strictly inspecting vaccination activities to make sure that vaccines are used in a timely manner./.