The Economist Intelligence Unit, a research and analysis division of The Economist Group, said the removal of COVID-19-related restrictions has overall boded well for global livability in 2023.

Education has emerged stronger with children returning to schools alongside a significantly reduced burden on hospitals and healthcare systems, with some notable improvements in cities across developing economies of Asia and the Middle East.

Economic Intelligence Unit index ranks 173 cities in five categories, namely stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Earlier, Hanoi was voted among the 10 winners in the "Best Cities" category at the 2023 Luxury Awards Asia Pacific from US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.

Hanoi is a destination for those who love light, poetic beauty, and the ancient appeal of time.

Vietnam's capital is famous for its centuries-old temples and architectural landmarks from French colonial times as well as its unique cuisine./.

VNA