Destinations Lai Chau province promotes community-based tourism The northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is making meticulous preparations to promote its community-based tourism sites during its hosting of a cultural and tourism week from April 14 to 17.

Travel Vietnam Airlines launches “Re-discover Vietnam” programme in Singapore The representative office of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines in Singapore on April 12 launched the “Fly Vietnam Airlines, Re-discover Vietnam” programme with the aim of introducing and promoting the country’s safe tourism in the post COVID-19 period.

Travel Binh Thuan province launches smart tourism portal The south central province of Binh Thuan on April 12 launched its smart tourism portal at https://muinevietnam.vn/, aiming to create an ecosystem serving tourists, businesses, and state management agencies.

Travel Carnival Ha Long 2022 spotlights SEA Games 31 The upcoming Ha Long Carnival, a highlight of the Ha Long – Quang Ninh tourism week 2022, is expected to be a warm welcome to athletes competing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh this May.