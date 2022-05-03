Hanoi has prepared a host of activities in anticipation of the Games, with a focus on typical tourism products and promoting its image as a friendly and attractive city.

It has created several tours and programmes visiting famous landscapes and enjoying unique cuisine in the capital, which will be introduced to international sporting delegations, athletes, and media. Such tours have been adjusted to suit the needs of different visitors.

Hanoi’s tourism sector has recently introduced a range of new tourism products, such as walking tours to French architecture in the heart of Hanoi, the “Sacred Night - Glorious Vietnamese Spirit” programme at Hoa Lo Prison, visits decoding Thang Long Citadel, night tours of the Temple of Literature, and hot-air balloon rides.

In addition to traditional markets such as the EU, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, Hanoi will also promote its tourism offerings throughout Southeast Asia.

The capital has also intensified links with other cities and provinces nationwide to boost tourism.

Hanoi aims to welcome 10 million visitors over the last nine months of this year./.

