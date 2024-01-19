Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi police on January 19 announced a decision to launch criminal proceedings against and arrest a man in the capital city on the charge of making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.

The arrestee is Phan Van Bach, 49, a resident of Trung Tu ward, Dong Da district.

The case is under investigation in accordance with the law./.