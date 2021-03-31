Business CAAV proposes resumption of international flights The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted a plan on the reopening of international flights in three stages to the Ministry of Transport.

Business Germany's Bremen state - Gateway to the EU for Vietnamese firms The German state of Bremen can serve as an important gateway for Vietnamese businesses to penetrate into the German market and the EU in general, a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on March 31 heard.

Business Investment in HCM City’s industrial, processing zones up Total new and additional investment capital in Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial and processing zones reached 224.61 million USD in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 66.34 percent year-on-year and representing 40.84 percent of the annual plan.

Business Q1 growth in Quang Ninh doubles national average Hit hard by a resurgence of COVID-19 in the first quarter, the northern province of Quang Ninh nonetheless posted gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 9.02 percent, or double the national average, data shows.