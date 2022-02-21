Hanoi medical workers congratulated on Vietnamese Doctors’ Day
Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung sent congratulations to the local medical staff on the 67th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27) while visiting the city’s Health Department and the Saint Paul General Hospital on February 21.
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (third from left) presents a gift to the Saint Paul General Hospital on February 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung sent congratulations to the local medical staff on the 67th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27) while visiting the city’s Health Department and the Saint Paul General Hospital on February 21.
The official lauded efforts and achievements by the local healthcare sector over the past year, especially in the COVID-19 prevention, control, and vaccination.
He asked the municipal and district-level Party committees, administrations, and sectors to continue investing in all-level health care, which should be considered as an investment in the people’s health for the sake of physically and mentally healthy people to contribute to national development and defence.
As the pandemic remains complex and unpredictable, Dung requested the health sector to closely follow central agencies and the city’s guidelines on the pandemic combat so as to safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control COVID-19, push ahead with the spring vaccination campaign, keep other disease outbreaks under control, minimise deaths in epidemics, and further improve the quality of medical examination and treatment.
In response, Director of the municipal Health Department Tran Thi Nhi Ha and Director of the Saint Paul General Hospital Nguyen Duc Long pledged stronger efforts to fulfill all the assigned duties./.