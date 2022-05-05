Hanoi medical workers deployed for SEA Games 31
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi's Health Department held a ceremony on May 5 to encourage medical workers who will be serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung asked them to not only provide health services for athletes but also act as cultural ambassadors for the city, reflecting the hospitality of people in the capital.
The medical sector has adopted the city’s COVID-19 prevention plans, while ensuring food safety for athletes and guests and standing ready to respond to emergency situations at competition venues.
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Truong Son, Deputy Health Minister and head of the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee of SEA Games 31, said that the regional event will draw 7,000 athletes competing in 40 sports in Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho.
Hanoi will host the opening and closing ceremonies, along with more than 20 sports at 18 venues.
Vietnam has put COVID-19 under control, and infrastructure for competitions has been completed.
Under a plan issued on March 14 by the city’s Health Department on preparations for the event, 21 medical teams run by district medical centres and 21 others by local hospitals have been set up, along with 5-10 beds in each hospital. Meanwhile, 35 medical facilities have been made ready to receive and provide treatment for COVID-19 patients. Medical staff and equipment for the teams are also on standby.
At the same time, drastic measures will be rolled out to ensure food safety for the SEA Games 31, especially in hotels and restaurants serving international guests throughout the event./.