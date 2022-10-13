Hanoi more attractive with new tourist products
Fantastic products introduced by local authorities have been a breath of fresh air in Hanoi’s tourism offerings, making the capital more attractive to both domestic and international visitors.
An open-top double-decker bus takes foreign tourists to President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
Bat Trang pottery museum, built to promote Vietnam's pottery and fine art products, becomes a hotspot for art lovers seeking a quick weekend getaway. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi Flag Pole survived both the French and US wars and remains the most intact structure within the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)
Doan Mon is one of the main entrances to the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. It was built under the Le Dynasty and restored during the Nguyen Dynasty. (Photo: VNA)
A view of the Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNP)
Hoa Lo Prison is a special historical relic in Hanoi, built by the French in 1896 to imprison Vietnamese patriots. (Photo: VNA)