A doctor conducts a test at a hospital (Photo: VNA)

More than 500,000 people in Hanoi have received free screenings for bowel and gastrointestinal cancer since March 2017, according to the municipal Health Department.The screening programme was held in 28 districts and nearly 300 communes and wards of the city, screening people with health insurance aged 40 and above.Nearly 21,800 people were diagnosed with cancer after testing.The Hanoi Health Department is now working to implement the programme in the two remaining districts of My Duc and Ba Vi.Medical experts said the city needs to step up public awareness about cancer screening as local people are not fully aware of its importance. The Health Department is also looking for sponsors for the screening of breast cancer and other diseases.-VNA