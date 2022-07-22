The event on July 21 attracted a large number of enterprises, trade centres, supermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce platforms, and others in the capital’s service sector.

As part of the event, information on cashless payments will be advertised through social networks, posters, leaflets and TV programmes in July and August.

Hanoi is looking to raise cashless payments in e-commerce to 45 percent of the total, transactions with electronic bills on e-commerce platforms to 65 percent, small and medium-sized enterprises doing business on such platforms to 45 percent, and enterprises engaging in e-commerce via mobile apps to 35 percent.

It is also working to increase the ratios of customers paying water and power bills online to 98 percent and 99.7 percent, respectively./.

VNA