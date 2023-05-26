Videos Ninh Binh among world’s best-hidden family vacation spots Canadian travel magazine “The Travel” has released their top 10 of the world’s best-hidden family vacation spots to visit in 2023, including Ninh Binh in Vietnam.

Travel Swiss-funded project helps Quang Nam develop green tourism Chief coordinator of the Swiss Tourism for Sustainable Development Project (ST4SD) Ken Wood had a working session with officials of Quang Nam province on May 25 to promote the implemetation of green and sustainable tourism programmes and projects in the central locality.

Travel 2023 Ninh Binh tourism week to draw many visitors The 2023 Ninh Binh tourism week, themed “The Golden Colour of Tam Coc - Trang An”, is expected to draw a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to the northern province of Ninh Binh over eight days, starting from May 27.

Travel Infographic Sa Pa among world’s 50 most beautiful small towns Leading US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included Sa Pa town in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on a list of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world.