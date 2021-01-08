Hanoi mulls over solutions to improve air quality
Hanoi (VNA) – The People's Committee of Hanoi has rolled out various measures to improve air quality amidst the alarming pollution level in the city in recent days.
From the beginning of January, the city has suffered poor air quality due to weather conditions, the burning of rubbish and straws, as well as transportation and construction activities. The adverse weather conditions are forecast to continue until March.
Along with minimising local residents’ use of coal-fueled stoves and burning straws a well as the planting of trees, the committee has asked the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment to ensure stable operations of environment monitoring stations and update the media with daily air quality index.
Local authorities should encourage residents not to use coal-fueled stoves to completely eliminate the use of the stoves soon.
The department was assigned to build detail scenarios on response to and prevention of air pollution, associating the measures into its short, middle and long-term plans.
It is requested to give guidelines to local residents on how to turn straws into environmentally-friendly production materials.
Meanwhile, the city’s police force will strictly handle the use of outdated transportation vehicles that harm the environment.
Besides, more efforts will be made to strengthen the sorting, collection and treatment of waste./.