Environment Northern, north central regions gripped in biting cold A strong cold spell engulfed the entire northern Vietnam on January 8 and expanded to the north central and central regions, causing medium to heavy rains in several areas, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Workshop talks Mekong Delta’s sustainable development A workshop on the Mekong Delta’s sustainable development in keeping with climate change adaptation was held in Hanoi on January 7.

Environment Thue Thien-Hue: Campaign to plant 2,500 trees in Phong Dien Nature Reserve underway A new environmental campaign was launched on January 7 to plant 2,500 indigenous trees on five hectares of land at the Phong Dien Nature Reserve in Phong Dien district, central Thua Thien-Hue province.

Environment Strong cold spell hits northern region Vietnam’s northern region is facing an extreme cold snap caused by the arrival of a cold front which also brings chances of frost to mountainous areas.