Experts said that although Hanoi is not as expansive or vibrant as Ho Chi Minh City, the capital offers a plethora of activities and attractions, ranging from urban landmarks, chaotic markets for bargain hunters, and awe-inspiring heritage structures to a vibrant nightlife that possesses its own charm.

Moreover, Hanoi’s hospitality sector is tipped to boom, with an additional 60 new projects anticipated to generate more than 11,000 hotel rooms. Of these, 61% are 5-star hotels, making the capital ready to host the world and attract more business travel.

The World’s Best Cities is an annual list compiled since 2015 by global real estate and tourism consultants Resonance.

The study comprehensively evaluates more than 270 large cities with a population of more than 1 million. The ranking criteria is based on three major factors - liveability, lovability, and prosperity./.

VNA