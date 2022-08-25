Hanoi named among top places to visit this fall: CNN Travel
Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.
According to an article recommending these destinations, Asia tourism in general has been the slowest to bounce back, but Vietnam "is the real bright spot right now.”
It said autumn in the city is drier and cooler, and has plenty to keep foodies satiated. Cha ca (fish cooked with turmeric and dill) is so popular that a street was named after the dish. Hanoi-style banh tom (shrimp cakes) is another must-try.
It also highly recommended rambling around the Old Quarter of historical streets and shops trading in jewelry, fabrics and flowers. The article encouraged tourists come to the outskirts of Hanoi to visit Dong Ngac, a "village of scholars" that has barely changed in centuries.
(Source: edition.cnn.com)The CNN Travel list also included Mexico City, Madrid of Spain, Samoa, Greenville of the US, Egypt, Cape Town of South Africa, US-Canada Atlantic cruises, Bavaria of Germany, Buenos Aires of Argentina, Hawaii of the US, and the Azores of Portugal./.