Destinations Autumn sparkles at the Ban Gioc Waterfall Ban Gioc Waterfall in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district is a ‘pearl’ of Cao Bang province’s tourism. After heavy downpours, in the autumn, the waterfall sparkles in the sunshine and its crystal streams flow down the mountain, a picturesque and astounding scenery.

Travel Da Nang ready for tourism-golf festival The central city of Da Nang has planned to run its tourism-golf festival from August 29 to September 2, which entails the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 and a series of interesting sidelines events.

Business Tourism rebound drives Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic recovery: Singaporean daily Vietnam’s tourism sector is set to witness strong growth in the next five years, with international tourism arrivals expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2024, according to The Business Times of Singapore.

Tours Experiencing driving off-road ATVs in Mu Cang Chai To meet the adventure tourism needs of visitors to mountainous Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai province, driving off-road ATVs, or all-terrain vehicles, is being trialled as a tourism offering.