Hanoi named cheapest city for backpacking escape in Asia
Hanoi is named as the cheapest city in Asia for backpacking in a list of the UK-based Alpha Travel Insurance.
Tourists visits One Pillar Pagoda in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is named as the cheapest city in Asia for backpacking in a list of the UK-based Alpha Travel Insurance.
Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam also make onto the list, standing at the 3rd and 6th, respectively.
The travel insurance company said tourist’s spending a day only stands at 18.3 USD in Hanoi, 19.48 USD in HCM City and 21.22 USD in Hoi An.
The destinations are chosen based on daily cost of accommodation, transportation, meals, drinks and attractions.
Vientiane capital city of Laos ranks second in the list while Myanmar’s Yangon clinches the fourth place. The fifth place is Pokhara of Nepal.
Thailand’s Chiangmai secures the seventh place, followed by India’s New Delhi, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh and Sri Lanka’s Colombo.
In Asia, Cambodia’s Siem Reap has the most reasonable accommodation price, while Thailand’s Bangkok is known for the best prices for a meal.
Meanwhile, Tokyo capital of Japan is the most expensive city for backpackers./.
Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam also make onto the list, standing at the 3rd and 6th, respectively.
The travel insurance company said tourist’s spending a day only stands at 18.3 USD in Hanoi, 19.48 USD in HCM City and 21.22 USD in Hoi An.
The destinations are chosen based on daily cost of accommodation, transportation, meals, drinks and attractions.
Vientiane capital city of Laos ranks second in the list while Myanmar’s Yangon clinches the fourth place. The fifth place is Pokhara of Nepal.
Thailand’s Chiangmai secures the seventh place, followed by India’s New Delhi, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh and Sri Lanka’s Colombo.
In Asia, Cambodia’s Siem Reap has the most reasonable accommodation price, while Thailand’s Bangkok is known for the best prices for a meal.
Meanwhile, Tokyo capital of Japan is the most expensive city for backpackers./.