Travel CNBC: Mu Cang Chai should top 2020 travel list Mu Cang Chai, a remote district which is home to breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, should top the travel list, according to US-based media site CNBC.

Travel Mu Nau plum blossom brightens up Moc Chau plateau When spring comes, plum blossom covers Moc Chau plateau in a fragile and pristine colour. Visitors are left in awe after visiting the place.

Travel Binh Thuan launches tours to local dragon fruit gardens Tourists visiting the south central province of Binh Thuan will be able to enjoy a new experience following the recent launch of tours to dragon fruit gardens, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Travel Ninh Binh ready for opening ceremony of National Tourism Year The northern province of Ninh Binh, host of the 2020 National Tourism Year, has been fully prepared for a grand opening of the year, slated for February 22.