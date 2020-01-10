Travel Infographic 15 million foreign tourists visits Vietnam during 10 months of 2019 There are roughly 15 million foreign tourists travel to Vietnam, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018. Other than Australian tourists, holidaymakers from other continents see increases.

Travel Infographic Must-try dishes when visiting Vinh Phuc province Raw fish fermented with maze powder, Tam Duong pineapple or Dam Vac brine shrimp, etc. are among dishes visitors must try when visiting Vinh Phuc province.

Travel Infographic Mouthwatering dishes in Hoi An ancient town Hoi An ancient town in the central coastal province of Quang Nam boasts not only stunning landscape but also superb cuisine.