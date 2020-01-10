Hanoi named cheapest city for backpacking escape in Asia
Hanoi is named as the cheapest city in Asia for backpacking in a list of the UK-based Alpha Travel Insurance.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicDa Lat Flower Festival 2019
The eighth Da Lat Flower Festival, themed “Da Lat and Flowers” takes place in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from December 20-24.
See more
Infographic15 million foreign tourists visits Vietnam during 10 months of 2019
There are roughly 15 million foreign tourists travel to Vietnam, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018. Other than Australian tourists, holidaymakers from other continents see increases.
InfographicMust-try dishes when visiting Vinh Phuc province
Raw fish fermented with maze powder, Tam Duong pineapple or Dam Vac brine shrimp, etc. are among dishes visitors must try when visiting Vinh Phuc province.
InfographicMouthwatering dishes in Hoi An ancient town
Hoi An ancient town in the central coastal province of Quang Nam boasts not only stunning landscape but also superb cuisine.
InfographicHanoi fines smokers at 30 public landmarks
People found smoking at 30 Hanoi landmarks will be fined up to 300,000 VND (13 USD). Signs will be erected in these places warning people not to smoke or face immediate fines.
InfographicVietnam nominated in 6 World Travel Awards categories
Vietnam has been listed among nominees in six world’s leading categories of the annual prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2019.