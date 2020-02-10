Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam also make onto the list, standing at the 3rd and 6th, respectively.

The travel insurance company said tourist’s spending a day only stands at 18.3 USD in Hanoi, 19.48 USD in HCM City and 21.22 USD in Hoi An.

The destinations are chosen based on daily cost of accommodation, transportation, meals, drinks and attractions.

Meanwhile, Tokyo capital of Japan is the most expensive city for backpackers./.

VNA