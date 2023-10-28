This is the result of a year-long vote among hundreds of experts, media units, golf tour companies, golf course owners, hotels, and golf associations of countries around the world.

Winning the award, Hanoi surpassed other cities that are famous for golf tourism such as Paris or New York.

Hanoi has an ideal geographical location and flight distance, unique and attractive natural and cultural tourism, rich and special cuisine, and weather conditions that allow golf tourism to operate all year round.

Currently, the city has six golf course clusters with 10 courses meeting international standards with diverse natural landscapes and satisfying the diverse needs of players.

Golf tourism is considered a potential tourism product, making an important contribution to attracting international tourists to Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular, especially those from key markets like the Republic of Korea, Japan, America, and Europe.

The infrastructure, technical, and transportation systems have been invested fundamentally to ensure convenient travel. The current accommodation system is very diverse and professional, especially 4-5 star hotels and resorts./.

VNA