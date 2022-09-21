Hanoi needs 21 trillion VND to fully convert to electric buses
Hanoi will need about 21 trillion VND (887.27 million USD at current exchange rate) in the coming years to replace all petrol- and diesel-powered public buses with electric alternatives, according to Vietnamnet e-newspaper.
A Vinbus electric bus (Photo: VinGroup)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi will need about 21 trillion VND (887.27 million USD at current exchange rate) in the coming years to replace all petrol- and diesel-powered public buses with electric alternatives, according to Vietnamnet e-newspaper.
The switch to electric buses will be part of goals and a roadmap for the implementation of an action programme on green energy transition, and carbon and methane emission reduction of the transport industry, which the municipal People's Committee has assigned the Department of Transport to build in coordination with relevant units.
Illustrative image (Photo: VinGroup)The estimated cost is calculated by Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco), Hanoi's major bus lines operator, which is operating nearly 1,100 buses on 83 normal and one BRT routes in the city.
The number of vehicles eligible to be replaced by electric buses by 2025 is 225, accounting for 21.3% of the total, the company said.
Currently, there are nine electric bus lines in Hanoi operated by Vinbus Ecology Transport Services Limited Liability Company (VinBus), a member of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup. The first electric buses were put into operation in Hanoi in December 2021.
Under the Government action programme on green energy transition, and carbon and methane emission reduction, Vietnam aims to have 100% of new buses use electricity or green energy from 2025.
It also targets that from 2030, at least half of all vehicles and all new taxis will be powered by electricity or green energy. By 2050, 100% of buses and taxis will use these types of energy./.