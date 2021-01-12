Politics Awards to honour excellent press works on Party building The fifth National Press Awards on Party Building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle), will be presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 13.

Politics Greater efforts needed to firmly protect sea and islands sovereignty: Official Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to keep a close watch on, and resolutely and persistently fight to firmly protect Vietnam’s sea and islands sovereignty and legitimate interests in the East Sea.

Politics Top leader congratulates newly-elected General Secretary of Workers' Party of Korea General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Jong Un. ​