Environment Hanoi kicks off net zero tree-planting project Hanoi began a tree planting project toward net zero emissions at a ceremony held in Me Linh district on February 26.

Society Efforts exerted to increase climate change adaptability of Mekong Delta urban systems Localities in the Mekong Delta region are working hard to increase their urban areas’ adaptability to climate change, and boost urban development to green and sustainable direction.

Environment Vietnam plans various activities in response to Earth Hour 2023 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for the organisation of practical activities to respond to Earth Hour 2023 in Vietnam from 8:30p.m to 9:30p.m on March 25 with a message of saving energy, protecting the environment and coping with climate change.

Environment New cold spell to hit northern region A new cold spell is forecast to hit the northern region on February 24 night and then affect the central region, making temperatures plunge at night and early morning, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.