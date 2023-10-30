About 26,500 new enterprise s were established in Hanoi in the first 10 months of this year. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – About 26,500 new enterprises were established in Hanoi in the first 10 months of this year, with a total registered capital of 261 trillion VND (10.6 billion USD), representing a year on year increase of 6% in the number of enterprises but a decrease of 8% in registered capital.

As many as 7,600 businesses resumed their operation, down 13% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, about 18,500 enterprises completed dissolution procedures and 3,100 others registered to suspend operation, up 25% and 3%, respectively.

According to the municipal Statistics Office, in October this year, more than 2,950 enterprises were established with a total registered capital of 25.7 trillion VND, an increase of 13% and 29% compared to the same period in 2022, respectively.

However, 1,570 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, a soar of 57% while 319 others suspended their operation, a climb of 24%.

In the month, the city attracted 80.2 million USD in foreign direct investmennt (FDI), including 51.2 million USD in 41 new projects, 26.7 million USD in 11 exiting ones, and 2.3 million USD in capital contributions and share purchases./

VNA