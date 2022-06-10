Hanoi, Nghe An shake hands to promote economic development
At the conference (Photo: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) – A conference promoting the partnership between Hanoi and Nghe An took place in Vinh city of the central province on June 10.
As part of the "Hanoi - Nghe An Product Week 2022" from June 9 to 12, the event was organised by the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) in collaboration with the Nghe An Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion.
It was attended by leaders of departments and agencies of Hanoi city and Nghe An province as well as representatives from the promotion centres of provinces and cities, and foreign organisations and enterprises, among others.
At the conference, participants were introduced to the overall socio-economic situation and investment environment of Hanoi and Nghe An. This was also an opportunity for businesses from the two localities to boost partnerships in key and potential areas.
Delegates visit a booth displaying local products on the sidelines of the conference (Photo: VNA)Delegates also made proposals on support plans to introduce Nghe An's investment environment to businesses from the Republic of Korea. They suggested solutions to strengthen connections and trade between localities as well as develop OCOP and trade village products in association with tourism activities./.