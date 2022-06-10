Videos RoK splashes cash on Vietnamese realty market Vietnam’s realty market, in addition to the manufacturing sector, has been attracting significant FDI from the Republic of Korean in recent years, according to a survey by real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Videos Vietnam: Ideal destination for global tech giants Vietnam is again in the spotlight after Apple’s move to shift production activities to this Southeast Asian country, according to TRT World page of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.

Business PVEP’s contribution to State budget exceeds 92 percent of target The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) contributed over 7.99 trillion VND (over 344,66 million USD) to the State budget in the first five months of 2022, surpassing the target by 92 percent.

Business Consumption demand on recovery path: ministry The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has forecast that domestic consumption demand will recover and grow thanks to high vaccination coverage and the reopening of the tourism sector.