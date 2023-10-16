“Although not as expansive or bustling as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi offers a plethora of activities and attractions, from urban landmarks, chaotic markets for bargain hunters, awe-inspiring heritage structures like the Imperial Citadel - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - and a vibrant nightlife that holds its own charm,” the report said.

In compiling the rankings, the Canada-based company analyses over 270 global cities with populations of more than 1 million people to determine the top 100, based on criteria such as sights and landmarks, airport connectivity, parks and recreation, nightlife, restaurants, shopping, and GDP per capita, which are grouped into three pillars: liveability, lovability, and prosperity.

Home to 7.5 million people, Hanoi is full of traditional markets and high-end shopping services. The pedestrian malls around Hoan Kiem Lake and certain streets in the Old Quarter, which are open on Saturday and Sunday, are magnets for Hanoians and tourists alike.

Hanoi welcomed 18.9 million tourists in the first nine months of 2023, up 36.5% year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Of these, foreign tourists totalled 3.2 million, marking a four-fold increase year-on-year and surpassing the annual target of 3 million.

