Representative of the Hanoi Oncology Hospital, Korea’s Seongnam City and Bundang Jesaeng hospital sign a Memorandum of Understanding on international medical training cooperation in Hà Nội on Wednesday.(Source: Hanoi Oncology Hospital )



- The Hanoi Oncology Hospital, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Seongnam city and Bundang Jesaeng hospital under the Daejin Medical Fund will work together in training international medical experts following a memorandum of understanding signed in Hanoi on July 17.Seongnam will provide financial and administrative support and offer information for the project to develop an international medical cooperation system.The Bundang Jesaeng hospital will develop a training programme and disseminate advanced medical techniques suited to Vietnam and services and promote information about Seongnam abroad.The Hanoi Oncology Hospital will assign qualified staff to participate in the expert training programme and promote advanced medical techniques and the image of Seongnam in Vietnam.Director of the Hanoi Oncology Hospital Bui Vinh Quang believed that the cooperation with Seongnam city and the Bundang Jeseang hospital will promote cancer prevention and treatment in the Hanoi Oncology Hospital.Quang added that through training human resources and transferring advanced medical techniques, his hospital would provide high quality medical services to patients and improve the health conditions and quality of life for residents in Hanoi and neighbouring areas.The Hanoi Oncology Hospital provides cancer examination services to more than 100,000 patients and performs some 7,000 cancer surgeries each year.-VNA