Hanoi opens 500-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patients
The 500-bed field hospital, which is under the management of Hanoi Medical University, is officially operational from September 1. This is the last-line facility to provide treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in Hanoi and northern localities.
The emergency reception area (R1). (Photo: VNA)
Located in Hoang Mai District on an area of 3.5 hectares, the hospital has 500 beds and all rooms are equipped with camera systems to monitor patients' condition. (Photo: VNA)
Ultrasound and CT scan machines are available in the emergency reception area and ready to serve patients. (Photo: VNA)
The hospital plans to have around 1,000 medical workers, including 272 doctors and 680 nurses. (Photo: VNA)
The inside of the emergency reception area. (Photo: VNA)
