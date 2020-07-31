Society All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29. Of the workers, 129 have tested positive for COVID-19. It was not the first time Vietnamese people stranded in a foreign country had been brought home, with such repatriation flights being testament to Vietnam’s motto of “No one left behind”.

Society Vietnamese in Ukraine shows solidarity to cope with COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine held a videoconference on July 30 to encourage Vietnamese citizens in the country to strengthen solidarity to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

