Culture - Sports Thirty-one called up for FIFA Days The coach of the national football team Philippe Troussier has called up 31 players for training ahead of the FIFA Days, the Vietnam Football Federation said on August 29.

Culture - Sports Infographic Le Van Cong wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships Le Van Cong picked up a gold medal for Vietnam in the Men’s 49kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, UAE, on August 23. This is the second time Cong has bagged a gold at the World Championships, after doing so in 2017.

Culture - Sports Spouses of Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs visit handicraft facility of disabled people The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Ho Ching, visited the Vun Art Cooperative in Ha Dong district, Hanoi on August 28 afternoon.