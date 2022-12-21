Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (fourth from right) visits the Hanoi Archdiocese (Photo: Kinh te do thi)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung visited the Hanoi Archdiocese on December 20 on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season.



The official wished Archbishop of the Hanoi Archdiocese Joseph Vu Van Thien together with priests and Catholic followers a warm and happy Christmas season.

He praised parishioners of the Hanoi Archdiocese for their contributions to the capital city’s socio-economic achievements in 2022, affirming that the success of projects and policies in the future will depend on the support and trust of the people, including parishioners.



The municipal authorities will strive to address proposals of the Hanoi Archdiocese, he affirmed, calling for support from priests and Catholic followers to successfully implement the city’s development goals and tasks in the time to come.



For his part, Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien expressed his gratitude to the municipal authorities, departments and sectors for their facilitation for religious followers to practice religions and in other activities.



He said he believes that with the orientations shared by the official, Hanoi will surely develop more and more strongly in the future./.