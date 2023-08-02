Hanoi People’s Committee to take over Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park
The Government issued a resolution to transfer Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park under the management of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to the People's Committee of Hanoi from August 1.
In the Resolution, the Government requested the MoST to hand over to the municipal People's Committee all finance, tasks, and public property and investment projects from the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park Management Board and affiliated units.
The handover began on August 1 and must be completed within six months.
Also according to the Government's Resolution, the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park and the Management Board will continue to use the current seal until the handover is completed.
The management board will continue to use funds and carry out tasks according to the approved budget plan until there is a decision from the competent authority on adjusting the operating fund source./.