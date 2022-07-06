Hanoi People’s Council adopts important resolution in 7th session
Nhat Tan Bridge in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th-tenure People’s Council of Hanoi on July 6 adopted a resolution on key tasks for socio-economic development and budget collection and spending in the six last months of 2022, as part of its on-going 7th session.
The resolution approved a report of the municipal People’s Committee on socio-economic performance and budget collection and spending estimates in the January-June period.
It outlined five groups of tasks and solutions in the latter half of the year, including effective implementing the Government’s COVID-10 prevention and control programme, basically completing COVID-19 vaccination for children from 5-12 before September, accelerating the disbursement of capital for public investment projects, controlling prices and the market, continuing to carry out support measures for production and business activities, and enhancing the effectiveness of State management of planning, land use, construction, urban order and environmental protection.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)According to the report of the municipal People’s Committee, Hanoi recorded a 7.79% growth in GRDP in the first six months of the year.
The city completed 56.8% of the year’s budget collection target.
Political security and social order and safety in the city have been ensured, with many major events successfully held, especially the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31)./.