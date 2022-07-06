Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam contributes to UN Human Rights Council with meaningful messages: official Vietnam’s activities within the framework of the ongoing 50th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will help the country mobilise international support for its candidacy for the council’s membership for the 2023-2025 term, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has said.

Videos PM stresses significance of preventing COVID-19 re-emerge Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the COVID-19 has been put under good control inside the country, it is necessary to focus on preventing the pandemic from re-emerging as no persons, localities or countries are safe when others are struggling against COVID-19.

Politics US Independence Day marked in HCM City A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 to mark the 246th anniversary of US Independence Day (July 4).