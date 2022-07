Nhat Tan Bridge in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The 16th-tenure People’s Council of Hanoi on July 6 adopted a resolution on key tasks for socio-economic development and budget collection and spending in the six last months of 2022, as part of its on-going 7th session.The resolution approved a report of the municipal People’s Committee on socio-economic performance and budget collection and spending estimates in the January-June period.It outlined five groups of tasks and solutions in the latter half of the year, including effective implementing the Government’s COVID-10 prevention and control programme, basically completing COVID-19 vaccination for children from 5-12 before September, accelerating the disbursement of capital for public investment projects, controlling prices and the market, continuing to carry out support measures for production and business activities, and enhancing the effectiveness of State management of planning, land use, construction, urban order and environmental protection.