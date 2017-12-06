The fifth meeting of the Hanoi municipal People’s Council. (Photo: VNA)

– The fifth meeting of the Hanoi municipal People’s Council (15th tenure) wrapped up in the capital city on December 6 after three days of sitting.The meeting adopted 5 regular resolutions and 11 specialised resolutions, and discussed reports on the city’s performance in 2017 and key tasks for 2018.The municipal People’s Council approved the 2016-2020 public investment plan, supplementation to the list of key construction works for 2016-2020, adjustment to the target programme on information technology application in State agencies in the city for 2016-2020, and adopted the master plan on Hoa Lac urban area till 2030 on 1:10,000 scale and a plan on issuing health insurance cards for leprosy patients and households living just above the poverty line.The session also saw several changes in holding hearings, with the Council questioning relevant agencies on issues raised within the past one year in written forms. In particular, problems that are slow to be solved were selected for face-to-face question-and-answer sessions.The session saw the largest number of officials called up for hearings, with 7 chairmen of ward/district People’s Committees, one vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and 9 directors of municipal departments going before the council.Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung thanked participants for giving straightforward and constructive feedback on reports and adopting important resolutions on socio-economic development, national defence-security for 2018.In her closing speech, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc asked the municipal People’s Committee and departments to promptly make plans to realise adopted resolutions and raise the entire political system’s sense of responsibility for accomplishing tasks for 2018 and the following years.-VNA