The municipal People’s Committee made the decision following a proposal submitted by the Department of Transport.



All shippers, accordingly, will have to furnish a certificate with negative PCR or rapid antigen test results in line with the Ministry of Health's regulations.



Hanoi divides its localities into three zones for the application of different COVID-19 prevention and control measures starting from September 6.



The division will be based on the level of pandemic outbreak risk as well as characteristics of each locality such as geography, population and production, thus ensuring pandemic control measures and maintaining production.



After three times of applying social distancing along with mass testing, the city has found that infections mostly concentrated in inner districts, while lower risks are seen in other localities.



The division into three zones is expected to help the city prevent the spread of the pandemic and focus on stamping out COVID-19 in high-risk areas./.

