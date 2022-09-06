Hanoi, Phnom Penh work to solidify comprehensive cooperation
Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung received Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital Khuong Sreng on September 5.
The meeting between Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (R) and Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng on September 5. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung received Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital Khuong Sreng on September 5.
The host official affirmed that Hanoi always wishes to join Phnom Penh in enhancing multifaceted cooperation to help further promote the Vietnam - Cambodia traditional friendship for the sake of their people and the two capital cities.
He spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between Governor Khuong Sreng and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, adding that he believed orientations for the cities’ cooperation identified at the talks will help build on existing achievements, expand ties to new areas, and tap into potential opportunities.
Dung asked the two capital cities to maintain close coordination, information and experience sharing, and mutual assistance in all aspects.
Hanoi will always create favourable conditions for both sides’ agencies and investors to exchange experience and implement joint programmes and projects so as to generate practical benefits for their people and contribute to the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia, he noted.
For his part, Khuong Sreng shared his host’s view on the need to intensify cooperation between the two countries and their capitals.
He held that both sides should keep enhancing bilateral cooperation in a comprehensive manner to help nurture the two countries’ relations.
Earlier on September 5, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and the Phnom Penh Governor chaired the talks between the two capitals’ delegations.
Thanh said his city is ready to strengthen ties with Phnom Penh in feasible fields.
He recommended four major cooperation directions, namely increasing high-level mutual visits and applying high technology to boost cooperation effectiveness; promoting trade - investment links and creating conditions for businesses to increase exchanges; considering specialised partnerships in such areas as healthcare, urban management, and waste treatment; and facilitating tourism cooperation.
Agreeing on the host’s recommendations, Khuong Sreng also suggested several potential cooperation aspects, including boosting mutual visits, personnel training, and experience sharing in urban management and the settlement of challenges facing the cities, and stepping up ties in all areas, especially socio-economic affairs./.