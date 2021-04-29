Hanoi photo exhibition celebrates National Reunification Day
A photo exhibition is taking place in Hanoi to celebrate the 46th National Reunification Day (April 30).
On display are nearly 100 photos on historical moments in Hanoi and Saigon on April 30, 1975, which reveal the joy of people around the country after receiving news of victory from Saigon. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition is being organised by the Thang Long-Ha Noi Heritage Conservation Centre.
On display are nearly 100 photos on historical moments in Hanoi and Saigon on April 30, 1975, which reveal the joy of people around the country after receiving news of victory from Saigon.
Notably, touching stories and memories from historical witnesses who spent years fighting for the reunification of the country are recounted within the framework of the exhibition, as a means of re-enacting history.
The exhibition is open to visitors until the end of May./.