Culture - Sports Art shows celebrate national holiday A special concert featuring Vietnamese music and songs will be staged by veteran and young artists of leading art troupes in HCM City on April 29.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese poetry reaches out to the world Book “Su bat dau cua nuoc” by Vietnamese poet Tran Le Khanh has been now available in the US book market under the name of “The beginning of water”.

Culture - Sports First Miss Earth Vietnam launched The first-ever Miss Earth Vietnam was launched during a press conference held in Lac Duong district of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 28.

Culture - Sports Maintaining the sound of Khen panpipes Playing the Khen panpipe and dancing is part of the traditional customs followed by the H’mong ethnic minority people. The Khen is a musical instrument that expresses deep feelings and connects this life to the spiritual world.