Hanoi photo exhibition showcases Hungarian National Assembly
An exhibition to showcase the beautiful Hungarian Parliament is being held at the Vietnam National Library.
Many visitors visit Hungarian Parliament building every year. (Photos courtesy of the Hungary Embassy)
The exhibition, entitled 'Hungarian National Assembly in ten large-scale posters', presents the history and function of the Hungarian Parliament.
"The Hungarian Parliament building, also known as the 'House of the Nation' due to its location, is the seat of the National Assembly of Hungary, a notable landmark of Hungary, and a popular tourist destination in Budapest," said Hungarian Ambassador Csaba Ory at the exhibition's opening ceremony.
"The Hungarian Parliament building is by far the most well-known Hungarian edifice in Vietnam. It is loved so much that we have decided to use its image as a leitmotiv on the Hungarian section of the Hanoi Ceramic Road on Nghi Tam street."
The building is considered to be one of the most beautiful parliament buildings in the world. The building is an invaluable treasure, the pride of the Hungarian nation and is listed as a UNESCO world cultural heritage site.
This imposing edifice was built in a neo-gothic style over 17 years, based on the plans of Imre Steindl.
The dimensions of the neo-gothic palace are 265m-long and 123m wide. The building has a total of 29 gates allowing entrance to 262 numbered rooms. Upon its completion, it was one of the largest parliament buildings in the world.
Besides the larger historic and allegorical murals, the walls, the ceilings and the wider architecture of the Parliament building are densely covered with ornamental and figurative decorative paintings.
"We are honoured to co-hold the exhibition with Hungarians in Vietnam," said Kieu Thuy Nga, director of the library hosting the exhibition.
"The express intention was to construct the building out of Hungarian materials with the work of local craftsmen and manufacturers, with the vegetation of the surrounding Carpathian Basin appearing in its ornamentation and the art in the building invoking significant events from Hungarian history."
The exhibition runs until June 6 at 31 Trang Thi street, Hanoi./.