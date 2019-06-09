One Pillar Pagoda in Hanoi attracts foreigners.

(Photo: VNA)

Phu Quoc island is home to stunning Bai Sao beach.

(Photo: VNA)

The capital city of Hanoi and Phu Quoc island of southern Kien Giang province are on the Cable News Network (CNN)'s list of the 17 best places in Asia.The US-based television network cites natural charm, rich history and good cuisine as its reasons for choosing the two destinations in the north and south of Vietnam."As the capital of Vietnam, Hanoi is a hub of history, culture and endless energy,” CNN said.The Old Quarter is the best place for first-time travelers to start in Hanoi. Located on the northern end of Hoan Kiem Lake, the Old Quarter’s most popular attractions include quaint Buddhist shrines, street markets, and traditional Vietnamese arts, it said.The Old Quarter is also ideal for travelers looking to experience the rare sense of timelessness that seems to sum up this area of the city.Besides Hanoi, CNN suggested that travellers try Phu Quoc island, also known as “Pearl Island”, Vietnam's largest island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.The island is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Southeast Asia and the world's longest overseas cable car.-VNA