Society Binh Dinh, Hai Phong provinces assist Da Nang to combat COVID-19 A send-off ceremony to dispatch a group of medical staff from Binh Dinh province to assist Da Nang city in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic was held on August 6 in Binh Dinh.

Society More support for Da Nang in COVID-19 fight Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam Group on August 6 handed over 10 tonnes of vegetables and fruits to units in the central city of Da Nang as part of its support for the local fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Ministry asked to speed up administrative reform Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to accelerate administrative reform, focusing on institutional development and ensuring a uniform institutional system to meet State management requirements in the fields that it is responsible for.

Society Da Nang pilots database on COVID-19 patients The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city said on August 6 that it has piloted a database on COVID-19 patients.