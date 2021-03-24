Hanoi plans to begin construction of 43 industrial clusters in 2021
The capital city of Hanoi is planning to start construction of 43 industrial clusters in 2021, which were set up during the 2018-2020 period.
An industrial cluster in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the municipal People’s Committee will begin construction of one industrial cluster in Quarter 1, 23 in Quarter 2, 13 in Quarter 3, and six in Quarter 4.
The city is striving to complete technical infrastructure for at least 20 industrial clusters, while attracting investment into 10-15 clusters.
All of the operating industrial clusters will have synchronous technical infrastructure, which will be managed in line with the current regulations. Furthermore, all of the newly-built industrial parks will have standardised sewage treatment stations.
Besides pushing technical infrastructure development, the city will create favourable conditions for investors to shorten investment procedures.
Hanoi has already developed mechanisms to support businesses who land investment in the industrial clusters, and issued regulations on service prices at the clusters.
Due attention will be paid to investment promotion, aiming to reach full occupancy at these industrial clusters. Competent authorities will work to improve its management over the clusters, and keep close watch on land use and illegal construction at the sites.
The city will tighten the examination of the establishment of new industrial clusters in accordance with existing regulations./.