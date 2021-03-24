Business Experts: RCEP offers easier rules of origin for Vietnam’s exports The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could bring substantial benefits to Vietnam’s exports thanks to easier rules of origin compared to other free trade agreements, mostly apparel, farm produce, and aquatic products, experts have said.

Business Airlines adding flights for Reunification Day - May Day holiday Domestic airlines announced on March 24 that they will increase the number of flights to meet travel demand during the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau industrial parks await FDI post-pandemic Industrial parks in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are making preparations to attract foreign investments that are expected to surge after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Business Vietnam Airlines starts plan on direct services with US The Vietnam Airlines Company Limited’s Board of Directors has approved a plan on conducting direct flights with the United States.