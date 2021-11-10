Under a plan jointly designed by the city Departments of Health, Education and Training, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the children will get the shots right after the city receives the vaccines.

The scheme will be implemented in different phases with priority given to older ones. Currently, the city has more than 519,000 children aging from 12 to under 16 years old and 272,300 between the age of 16 to under 18 years old.

Along with vaccination stations in hospitals and health care stations, mobile vaccination facilities will be set up at schools and localities.

The objective of the scheme is to get 95 percent of eligible children aging from 12-17 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, thus minimising infection number and death toll due to the pandemic./.

VNA