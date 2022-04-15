Society RoK firm grants scholarships to Vietnamese students Five Vietnamese are among 89 students from 34 countries in the Republic of Korea (RoK) receiving scholarships from the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation (WECF) of Booyoung Group in the first semester in 2022.

Society Traffic accidents drop over 19 percent in Q1 A total 2,762 traffic accidents were reported in the first quarter of 2022 (from December 15, 2021 to March 14, 2022), down 662 (19.33 percent) from the same period last year, heard a virtual conference on traffic safety in Q1 held on April 14.

Society Tay Ninh announces establishment of border guard station at Tan Nam international border gate The Border Guard Command of southern Tay Ninh province on April 14 held a ceremony to announce and hand over the decision of the Ministry of National Defence on the establishment of a border guard station at the Tan Nam international border gate based on the reorganisation of the station at Tan Binh border guard.