Hanoi plans two night-time pedestrian spaces in Ba Dinh district
The People’s Committee of Ba Dinh district has submitted a proposal to the Hanoi People’s Committee on the organisation of two night-time pedestrian spaces around Ngoc Khanh lake and Dao Ngoc-Ngu Xa peninsula on Truc Bach lake.
A view of Truc Bach lake (Photo: VNA)
The pedestrian space around Ngoc Khanh lake in Ngoc Khanh ward is about 340m in length, comprising Pham Huy Thong Street and eight branches linking Ngoc Khanh Lake with Kim Ma, Nguyen Chi Thanh and La Thanh streets.
More stalls as well as entertainment and street art activities will be arranged at weekends and during festivals.
The space will be opened between 9am and 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Local authorities would then consider opening the street for the whole week.
Ngoc Khanh lake (Source: Wiki)Meanwhile, the Dao Ngoc-Ngu Xa area, covering seven streets in Truc Bach ward, will be closed off from 7pm to midnight to serve as a food zone every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In the long run, the district will consider opening the food zone every day and banning vehicles from 7pm to 5am on the next day.
The area has long been a popular food hub for domestic and foreign visitors, drawing about 400 people in day time and up to 600 people at night.
Local authorities plan to organise more fairs introducing specialties of localities as well as street cultural and art activities at weekends and festivals.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ba Dinh Ta Nam Chien said that almost all households in the project areas have supported the organisation of the spaces./.