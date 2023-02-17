Illustrative image. (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi will switch off public and advertising lighting systems in some public areas and streets from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on March 25 as part of its response to the global Earth Hour campaign.

Under a plan of action which was issued by the municipal People’s Committee, a range of activities will be organised on that day to raise awareness and responsibility of the community on the efficient use of energy, responding to climate change and environmental protection.

The activities include a dissemination campaign on the Earth Hour campaign in communes and wards through socio-political organisations as well as communication work on using power more efficiently via media outlets.

The event is intended to encourage society to join the campaign by turning off lights and other unnecessary devices in their homes and at their workplaces.

Started in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, the Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, the Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.



Vietnam first joined the Earth Hour campaign in 2009. Last year, the country saved 309,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 576.1 million VND (about 24,310 USD)./.